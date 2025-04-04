Stonewater chief executive to step down after nine years

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The chief executive of housing association Stonewater will step down after almost a decade in the role.
The landlord said Nicholas Harris will remain in his post until the autumn to ensure a “smooth handover” to his successor.
An open recruitment process for the 40,000-home housing association’s new chief executive has now begun.
Mr Harris’s decision was led by his wish to spend more time with his family, as well as travelling and pursuing other interests.
He is not retiring fully, but “neither does he intend to pursue another housing association chief executive position”.
Mr Harris has been at Stonewater since it was created in 2015. He joined as deputy chief executive and took on the top job the following year.
Before that, he was chief executive of Raven Housing Trust from 2002 to 2010 and chief executive of Raglan Housing Association from 2010 to 2014, which merged with Jephson to form Stonewater.
Mr Harris said: “It’s been my privilege to work with the housing sector, alongside the people and communities we’re here to serve.
“The years have flown by – from my first job doing the rounds in estate services to appearing before government select committees, it’s certainly been an interesting journey.
“I’ve seen a lot of change, mostly good, but there’s still a long way to go to end the housing crisis and achieve Stonewater’s vision of everyone having a place to call home.
“I hope I’ve played my part and feel it’s the right time to hand on the baton. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and indulging in my love of travel.”
He added: “I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve had the privilege to work with, the customers who’ve inspired me and the support I’ve had from our board, sector peers and colleagues alike. I’m confident I’ll be leaving Stonewater in great hands.”
Sheila Collins, chair of Stonewater, said: “Nick has dedicated his entire career to social housing and will be very much missed, both by Stonewater and the wider sector community.
“The board understands his decision which, as ever, has been made with careful thought to the business and his colleagues.
“Nick has been an integral part of our journey from day one, having been instrumental in the merger which formed the organisation.
“His astute insight, dedicated leadership and genuine drive to make a difference has helped create thousands of homes for those who desperately need them, as well as a thriving organisation of which people are proud to be a part.
“I know I speak for the whole board when I say he’s been an absolute pleasure to work with. He will go with our deepest respect and sincere gratitude. We wish him every happiness and bon voyage.”
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