Stonewater completes delayed acquisition of two Brighton providers

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Large housing association Stonewater has completed the acquisition of two small landlords based in Brighton and Hove.
The completed transfer will see 97 homes from Porthove Housing Association and The Rotary Club of Hove Community Housing Society added to Stonewater’s existing 40,000 home-portfolio.
The transfer of engagements, completed today, was originally supposed to complete by the end of 2025, but was delayed in December.
Leicester-based Stonewater announced in June that the two smaller landlords would be joining as subsidiaries.
Stonewater said the deal will support “the long-term future of the homes, ensuring continued investment and access to a broader range of services, while maintaining a strong focus on local delivery”.
Jonathan Layzell, chief executive of Stonewater, said: “We are pleased to welcome customers from Porthove Housing Association and The Rotary Club of Hove Community Housing Society to Stonewater.
“This transfer ensures customers will continue to benefit from safe and secure homes, supported by a strong and sustainable organisation. We remain committed to maintaining local relationships and delivering services that reflect the needs of the communities we serve.”
The transfer has been completed in line with the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014.
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