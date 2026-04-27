Stonewater completes delayed acquisition of two Brighton providers

The completed transfer will see 97 homes from Porthove Housing Association and The Rotary Club of Hove Community Housing Society added to Stonewater’s existing 40,000 home-portfolio.

The transfer of engagements, completed today, was originally supposed to complete by the end of 2025, but was delayed in December.

Leicester-based Stonewater announced in June that the two smaller landlords would be joining as subsidiaries.