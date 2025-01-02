Stonewater launches new rural housing research project 

Researchers will analyse existing government policies, collaborate with expert organisations across the rural housing sector and seek a diverse range of views from social housing customers.

Led by the Longleigh Foundation, the landlord’s independent charity arm, it will investigate the growing challenge of insufficient affordable housing in rural areas and how social landlords can better meet the needs of rural communities.

Nicholas Harris, chief executive of Stonewater, said: “Delivering vital affordable housing in rural areas has been a cornerstone of our development programme at Stonewater since forming in 2015.

“We know that rural housing provision not only brings social and economic benefits to communities, but to the country as a whole. It is vital we continue to explore the ways the sector can provide the tools to unlock those benefits for years to come.”

The research will also look to understand the suitability of existing homes to meet the growing needs of social housing demand, outline the changes needed to overcome barriers and identify the ways government can help rural residents and communities.

The findings will give insights into how providers can better focus rural development plans to improve housing, sustain local economies and strengthen social networks.