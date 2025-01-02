Stonewater launches new rural housing research project 

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A new research project involving Stonewater will look into how social housing can help tackle the rural housing crisis.
Led by the Longleigh Foundation, the landlord’s independent charity arm, it will investigate the growing challenge of insufficient affordable housing in rural areas and how social landlords can better meet the needs of rural communities.
Researchers will analyse existing government policies, collaborate with expert organisations across the rural housing sector and seek a diverse range of views from social housing customers.
Nicholas Harris, chief executive of Stonewater, said: “Delivering vital affordable housing in rural areas has been a cornerstone of our development programme at Stonewater since forming in 2015.
“We know that rural housing provision not only brings social and economic benefits to communities, but to the country as a whole. It is vital we continue to explore the ways the sector can provide the tools to unlock those benefits for years to come.”
The research will also look to understand the suitability of existing homes to meet the growing needs of social housing demand, outline the changes needed to overcome barriers and identify the ways government can help rural residents and communities.
The findings will give insights into how providers can better focus rural development plans to improve housing, sustain local economies and strengthen social networks.
Aileen Edmunds, chief executive at the Longleigh Foundation, said: “Unlocking the solutions to affordable rural homes will enable families to remain in their communities, safeguard vital support networks and strengthen local economies.
“Affordable housing ensures schools, shops and social hubs like pubs thrive, reducing isolation and shielding vulnerable households from disconnection and poverty.”
Longleigh is now searching for a research partner to help shape the study. Stonewater will provide £30,000 in funding, with Fusion21 matching the figure.
Jo Hannan, head of the Fusion21 Foundation, said: “People living in rural communities face real challenges finding affordable homes and we are delighted our funding is contributing towards addressing this problem.
“As a foundation, we’re passionate about funding projects that help create new solutions to ongoing issues and this research resonates with our funding priorities of financial inclusion and resilience.”
Towards the end of last year, a new report called for communities to embrace the rural exception site planning policy to enable a significant increase in the delivery of affordable homes in the English countryside.
The research by the English Rural Housing Association and UCL researchers found that the increase in homes can be delivered alongside maintaining the community’s local character.
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