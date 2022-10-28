Stonewater makes two new board appointments

The 34,500-home landlord has appointed Barry Hoffman, who is currently group HR director at developer Land Securities.

Joining Mr Hoffman on the board is Hursh Shah, who has stepped up to board level from inside the association.

The appointments follow the departure of Anne Dokov and Tariq Kazi from Stonewater’s board earlier this year.

Mr Hoffman is an experienced HR professional and has worked at several of the UK’s largest property developers, as well as global IT firms.