Stonewater makes two new board appointments

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Housing association Stonewater has made two new appointments to its board.
The 34,500-home landlord has appointed Barry Hoffman, who is currently group HR director at developer Land Securities.
Joining Mr Hoffman on the board is Hursh Shah, who has stepped up to board level from inside the association.
The appointments follow the departure of Anne Dokov and Tariq Kazi from Stonewater’s board earlier this year.
Mr Hoffman is an experienced HR professional and has worked at several of the UK’s largest property developers, as well as global IT firms.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Hoffman said: “I have spent most of my career in large corporate organisations and have made every mistake in the book, so with that comes experience and I’ll look to bring my different perspective to the board.
“I’m enthusiastic to get involved and to get to know the organisation and fulfil my responsibilities.”
Mr Shah makes the step up to board having previously been a member of two internal management panels at Stonewater.
He will have a particular focus on finance following the departure of Mr Kazi, drawing on his corporate finance and treasury experience at British Land and Deloitte.
Mr Shah said: “On joining the board, I am looking forward to providing greater support and input into the overall Stonewater organisation. I’ve enjoyed being a member of two panels at Stonewater since 2020 and have gained so much knowledge about its business and the wider social housing sector.”
Both Mr Shah and Mr Hoffman took up their new positions on 1 October.
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