Stonewater names new chair and chief investment officer

Board member Angus Michie will take over from long-serving chair Sheila Collins at the 40,000-home landlord in October.

James Bradbury, the housing association’s group director of growth and development, has also been promoted to chief investment officer.

The pair’s appointments were confirmed today, along with a new group director of governance and assurance and company secretary, Syka Sheikh.

Mr Michie, a chartered surveyor, is managing director of South East and Midlands property developer SevenCapital.

He worked for Berkley Group for 25 years, leading on several joint ventures, including with councils, and currently chairs two of Stonewater’s subsidiaries as well as its development panel.