Stonewater outlines ‘shared ambitions’ as merger completes

The landlord initially announced the plans for a tie-up with Mount Green Housing Association, which manages homes across Surrey and West Sussex, in August 2023.

The 1,600-home Mount Green will now become a subsidiary of the Stonewater Group.

Stonewater hopes to leverage Mount Green’s 60-year history in the area, alongside plans to “provide customer-centred services as well as homes and neighbourhoods with a more locally focused offering”.

Mount Green is expected to benefit from the larger provider’s financial resources, treasury management and development opportunities.