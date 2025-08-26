Stonewater’s pre-tax surplus plummets but turnover up to £306m

The 40,000-home housing association posted a pre-tax surplus of £131m in the 2023-24 financial year, mainly driven by a one-off gain of £122m from its acquisition of Surrey landlord Mount Green.

Its pre-tax surplus was just £12m in its 2024-25 accounts, despite the group boosting turnover by £35m and its operating surplus by nearly £10m, compared with the previous year.

At the same time, Stonewater’s increased turnover of £306m, up from £271m last year, was mainly due to property sales, buying new homes and rent increases.