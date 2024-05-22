Strategic action is needed now to halt housing crisis, NIFHA says

Speaking at the launch, Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said, “Too often, the issues faced in providing adequate housing are acknowledged, but the actions and investment are not prioritised in the way they should be.

“We all know the challenges faced in public finances, but investing in housing is investing in positive futures for families and citizens right across Northern Ireland and makes a significant contribution to health, education, economic growth and job creation.

“Providing warm, safe homes in strong communities should be the foundation for a thriving society.”

He said NIFHA will be working with the communities minister, the communities committee, MLAs and government officials to “ensure that we are all focused on providing the solutions for housing”.

“If we don’t see steps taken to address the need for investment and policy reform in housing, we are in danger of allowing the housing crisis to deepen. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Mr Lyons said there were “many challenges to deliver the housing we need”.

He said: “To address these will require both sustained investment and a collective effort from stakeholders and government at all levels.

“I am in the process of finalising a housing supply strategy that will aim to provide a long-term framework within which we can start to identify the actions needed to address these issues.”

Mr Lyons said NIFHA’s strategy “aligns and supports” a number of his priorities.

“The ambition to ensure that everyone has access to good-quality, affordable and sustainable homes is one which we both share, and I look forward to continue working with you to deliver the homes we need,” he said.

Ms Ferguson said: “We need to see cross-departmental commitment to the area of housing supply across our rural, urban and coastal communities, with a focus on protecting our social housing stock and delivering affordable, warm, good-quality and climate-resilient housing at scale.

“The focus must recognise both the importance of housing first, strengthened by wraparound and support services and the provision of accessible housing solutions for a wider diversity of needs.”

Housing Rights, the Northern Ireland homelessness advice charity, launched its strategic plan at Stormont last week.