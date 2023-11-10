Strategic partner reveals increase in grant to £127m amid ‘another challenging period’

In its unaudited group trading update for the six months ending 30 September 2023, the landlord revealed it had renegotiated its grant from Homes England at the same time as completing 533 homes.

The increase in Homes England cash is up £13m from when the funding was first announced in September 2021.

The 36,000-home housing association said that “despite another challenging period”, it achieved a profit before tax of £23.3m for these six months, on a turnover of £159m.

Aster also noted that “development delivery continues to be challenged through planning delays including water neutrality solutions and a slow-down in build on house builder sites to reflect sales”.