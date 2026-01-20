Strategic partners likely to see first SAHP grant payments from October

Bidding for the programme opens next month, and Homes England has now confirmed that strategic partnership allocations will be made in the summer, with the first grant payments anticipated from October.

Homes England’s recent investment roadmap had said initial allocations will be made from July for strategic partners and from March for continuous market engagement (CME).

The agency also said it is using bridge funding provided by the government last year to enable partners to continue development activity in the gap between the end of the 2021-26 grant programme and the first payments being made later in the year.