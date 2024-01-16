Streamlined asylum process could cost council £30m in two years

The local authority estimates that the process, which the government launched last year to clear a backlog of asylum applications, is expected to see 1,000 people in Leicester receive a decision on their asylum claim – positive or negative – over the next few months.

According to a council report, the combining pressures of this and temporary accommodation costs could equate to a financial pressure on Leicester Council of up to £23m in 2024-25.

Research by London Councils found that the number of homelessness presentations made by refugees and asylum seekers evicted from Home Office accommodation increased by 39% in October.

The cross-party group warned that the number will rise even further in the coming months, as the government continues ramping up the number of asylum decisions and works to close several hotels by the new year.

It said that boroughs are struggling with a severe shortage of accommodation, while many have reported having nothing to offer refugees who sleep rough. This was also exacerbated by the Home Office providing no funding to local authorities to support asylum seekers in hotels since April last year.