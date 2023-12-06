What are the options available for people who become, or are at risk of becoming, street homeless? Tess Tainton and Mat Amp, project officers from Groundswell’s ListenUp! project, run through the options and gaps in the system #UKhousing

We have known a couple of people who opted to live this way, not because they want this life, but because it was simply preferable to the limited alternatives open to them. Let’s explore some of those alternatives.

Much has been written recently about how homelessness is not a lifestyle choice. How many people have you met who have chosen to be street homeless?

“We cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.” Suella Braverman, home secretary at the time, 4 November, X.

Night shelters are often open rooms with rows of camp beds. Strangers sleep in close proximity to others, with no sense of privacy and little or no secure spaces to store possessions.

Then there are bed and breakfasts. These are often the cheapest ones available, which have no facilities to wash clothes and cook food. They can be dirty, unsanitary places that can be incredibly depressing.

Hotels? They are expensive and hard to obtain from local authorities if you are not in priority need.

How about sofa surfing? Even if someone lets you stay with them, there is a risk of exploitation, and it puts both parties in a difficult position.

Squatting? Maybe, but squatting in domestic properties is illegal and runs the risk of a £5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Hostels could be a possibility, but it is difficult to get a space in one and, for some, hostels are sterile, dangerous and depressing places to live. They can be a lottery, and people are being asked to stay in them for longer before getting a move on, as the housing system becomes increasingly clogged up.