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What are the options available for people who become, or are at risk of becoming, street homeless? Mat Amp and Tess Tainton run through the options and gaps in the system
“We cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.” Suella Braverman, home secretary at the time, 4 November, X.
Much has been written recently about how homelessness is not a lifestyle choice. How many people have you met who have chosen to be street homeless?
We have known a couple of people who opted to live this way, not because they want this life, but because it was simply preferable to the limited alternatives open to them. Let’s explore some of those alternatives.
Night shelters are often open rooms with rows of camp beds. Strangers sleep in close proximity to others, with no sense of privacy and little or no secure spaces to store possessions.
Then there are bed and breakfasts. These are often the cheapest ones available, which have no facilities to wash clothes and cook food. They can be dirty, unsanitary places that can be incredibly depressing.
Hotels? They are expensive and hard to obtain from local authorities if you are not in priority need.
How about sofa surfing? Even if someone lets you stay with them, there is a risk of exploitation, and it puts both parties in a difficult position.
Squatting? Maybe, but squatting in domestic properties is illegal and runs the risk of a £5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.
Hostels could be a possibility, but it is difficult to get a space in one and, for some, hostels are sterile, dangerous and depressing places to live. They can be a lottery, and people are being asked to stay in them for longer before getting a move on, as the housing system becomes increasingly clogged up.
These options offer very little capacity to cater for the needs of people with multiple complex needs, disabilities and addiction. The environments where these needs can be met are often only offered if you are considered to be in priority need by your local authority.
In 2022, Homeless Link published their Unhealthy State of Homelessness audit, in which Groundswell was involved. This found:
Typically, a person experiencing any form of homelessness will be given one option and this is the only choice they have. This ‘choice’ is a loaded decision, where accepting could result in putting yourself at risk, but declining will lead to support being withdrawn.
One thing you may feel on the street is freedom. You can choose (to a degree) where you go, where you sleep, who is around you and what time you come and go. You often feel in more control than the alternatives.
But, it is also dangerous, physically uncomfortable and has incredibly negative health implications.
This is not a choice made lightly, on a whim, to see what it’s like. It’s a decision born from trauma and self-protection.
Choice can only be offered when there are genuine viable alternatives – alternatives that work for and with the person.
Our experiences of being homeless and of working in homelessness organisations have taught us that this doesn’t amount to a lifestyle choice, but rather a basic choice: life or death.
Mat Amp and Tess Tainton, project officers, Groundswell’s ListenUp! project
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