Strike action by council repair staff over pay and conditions extended

A spokesperson for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils said: “This dispute centres on pay and conditions for red book workers which are negotiated nationally, rather than being decided by our councils.

“This affects only around 6% of our councils’ shared workforce, primarily within our housing repairs teams.

“To avoid any risk of disruption for our tenants we have rescheduled work due to take place in council properties during planned action, and have cover in place to ensure emergency repairs can still be carried out.”

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “We are disappointed that there remains no resolution to the national industrial dispute relating to craftworkers.

“This is a group of skilled workers who play a vital role in repairing and maintaining our council-owned homes and help us meet regulatory standards. Any action that removes individuals from the workplace will have an impact that will be felt by residents living in our council homes.

“This ongoing national dispute prevents craftworkers, whether party to this latest ballot or not, from receiving a long-awaited pay award that other unions have already agreed to.

“Our contingency plans in place for strike action will maintain vital services to our residents. These plans prioritise emergency repairs and the most pressing refurbishment work based on the health and safety merits of each project.

“We have been in contact with the Employers’ Side of the Joint Negotiating Committee for Local Authority Craft and Associated Employees to express our desire to see an end to this dispute as soon as possible and remain eager to see a resolution that avoids disruption to services relied upon by over 64,000 council housing residents.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that there is a planned strike by craftworker Unite members. This relates to a national pay dispute affecting a number of local authorities.”