Strike action by council repair staff over pay and conditions extended

Strike action by staff responsible for repairs and maintenance at various councils across England has been extended.
More than 1,000 Unite the Union members that carry out work for Bristol, Southwark, Stoke-on-Trent, Newham, Leeds, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils will stage walkouts this week over pay and conditions.
Unite said the strike action, which follows walkouts in June, is of a “targeted” nature and more local authorities could join the dispute in the future.
Workers involved in the dispute have rejected the 2025 local government pay offer to ‘red book’ workers, which are skilled local government craftworkers such as plumbers, carpenters and electricians. This would have been a 3.2% increase.
The union also cited a series of “attacks” on the national agreement, including the removal of apprentices from the agreement and a move to job evaluation.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Local government craftworkers have been undervalued with paltry pay increases for far too long.
“These workers deserve far better and Unite is fully behind them as they escalate strike action.”
Unite called on the Local Government Association (LGA) and the National Employers Organisation for Local Government Services to enter “meaningful discussions”.
Jason Poulter, Unite national officer for construction, said: “As the employers are still treating these skilled workers with contempt by refusing to negotiate, our members have been left with no choice to take further action. They are standing strong in their fight for a better deal on pay and to protect their conditions.
“This dispute can be resolved, but it relies on the LGA and National Employers doing their jobs and coming back to the table for meaningful discussions.”
A spokesperson for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils said: “This dispute centres on pay and conditions for red book workers which are negotiated nationally, rather than being decided by our councils.
“This affects only around 6% of our councils’ shared workforce, primarily within our housing repairs teams.
“To avoid any risk of disruption for our tenants we have rescheduled work due to take place in council properties during planned action, and have cover in place to ensure emergency repairs can still be carried out.”
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “We are disappointed that there remains no resolution to the national industrial dispute relating to craftworkers.
“This is a group of skilled workers who play a vital role in repairing and maintaining our council-owned homes and help us meet regulatory standards. Any action that removes individuals from the workplace will have an impact that will be felt by residents living in our council homes.
“This ongoing national dispute prevents craftworkers, whether party to this latest ballot or not, from receiving a long-awaited pay award that other unions have already agreed to.
“Our contingency plans in place for strike action will maintain vital services to our residents. These plans prioritise emergency repairs and the most pressing refurbishment work based on the health and safety merits of each project.
“We have been in contact with the Employers’ Side of the Joint Negotiating Committee for Local Authority Craft and Associated Employees to express our desire to see an end to this dispute as soon as possible and remain eager to see a resolution that avoids disruption to services relied upon by over 64,000 council housing residents.”
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that there is a planned strike by craftworker Unite members. This relates to a national pay dispute affecting a number of local authorities.”
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