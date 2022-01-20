Strong property demand sees Bromford upgrade credit rating outlook

In the latest credit rating update for Bromford, agency S&P said that an improvement in core metrics, including “the upward trajectory of profitability margins”, despite the weakening operating environment was key to restoring Bromford’s stable outlook.

This was driven by a strong demand for its rental properties, as reflected in the landlord’s average social and affordable rent, which S&P estimated was close to 60% of the average market rent in the areas it owns homes.

It comes after the agency had warned last January that a higher-than-anticipated expenditure for Bromford’s existing asset base, combined with higher debt intake for development capital expenditure, could pressure its debt metrics beyond current estimates.

But 12 months on, S&P commended the 45,000-home landlord for its “strong performance of the underlying social housing portfolio”, while proactively de-risking its business plan to reduce its exposure to sale activities and increasing its grant funding through its latest strategic partnership with Homes England.