Stubborn shortcomings and big data gaps: what new NHF analysis says about diversity in the housing workforce

Stubborn shortcomings and big data gaps: what new @natfednews analysis says about diversity in the housing workforce – @alex_captain reports for @insidehousing #UKhousing

Analysis out this week from the National Housing Federation (NHF) underscores those findings, and adds context to others, perhaps most notably around the low levels of disabled people working in housing.

“The recommendations accompanying the results are really practical ways in which the sector can build on work already under way”

It also highlighted how the needle is failing to move on gender inequality at housing’s top tables, with women accounting for only a little over four in 10 positions in executive teams and on boards – a proportion that has barely changed in five years.

The study made worrying findings, including that 61% of respondent housing associations did not have one person who is Black or from an ethnic minority in their top team.

Barely a month has passed since Inside Housing published the results of our revamped survey examining diversity among top-tier leaders in the housing sector.

The new research, which 174 organisations contributed to, is based on a free data tool developed by the NHF. It enables landlords to compare how representative their entire workforce is to population by stock location and allows for comparison of representation of executives and boards to staff, and customers to workforce.

Arguably just as important as the solid facts and figures provided by the exercise are the gaps in knowledge it has exposed – something our survey also uncovered. For instance around employees’ socio-economic background and gender identity. The NHF recommends these gaps be filled – and identified inequalities addressed – through a mixture of direct engagement with staff, boards and others and regular data collection, which can then be used to drive concrete action.

“When proportionately more disabled people live in housing association homes, we should be becoming a sector of choice for people [to work in], and there are so many insights that disabled people can share around housing”

“The recommendations accompanying the results are really practical ways in which the sector can build on work already under way,” says Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 group and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing. “Data is critical in understanding [challenges around diversity], so I welcome the focus given to the need to collect and interrogate information at all levels of our organisations.”

Disabled people ‘under-represented and under-reported’

One striking finding from the NHF’s data was that representation of disabled people across staff, executive and board members (8% for each category) is only a third of the corresponding population by stock location (24%). The NHF recommends all landlords should “seek to improve representation at all levels” – particularly as there are proportionately more disabled people living in social homes than any other housing tenure.

“This is a structural issue – the unemployment rate for disabled people is twice that of non-disabled people – but that doesn’t mean it’s one we shouldn’t do anything about,” says Bekah Ryder, senior researcher at the NHF who worked on the new study. “When proportionately more disabled people live in housing association homes, we should be becoming a sector of choice for people, and there are so many insights that disabled people can share around housing [such as around accessibility].

“There are also new opportunities created by [the shift to] working from home – I think we can really make inroads and this is an area where we need to think carefully about next steps,” she adds.

But the study also found that for 30% of the housing association workforce, disability was a characteristic for which employers had no data, suggesting that the true numbers of people with a disability (as defined by the Equality Act 2010) are underreported.

“We know – from the number of adjustments we make, and the amount of support we give – that we have more people with disabilities in our organisation than represent themselves as disabled,” says Cym D’Souza, chief executive of Manchester’s Arawak Walton. “There is a stigma involved in admitting you have a disability – some people will prefer not to say – and you need to keep asking the question.”

The NHF’s report urges the same approach, noting that – unlike many other protected characteristics – disability is one that can change over time and therefore demonstrates the importance of regularly collecting and updating employee data.

It also recommends housing associations work, including with external agencies, to identify potential barriers for disabled people in the workplace, including reviewing recruitment processes and practices.

‘We need to ask: are we institutionally racist?’

If the NHF’s findings on disability seem to offer fresh ways in which the sector can improve an inadequate situation, those on race and ethnicity have a depressing feel of stasis.