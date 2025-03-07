Student block and council homes next to tube station get green light

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A total of 429 student flats and 44 council homes are set to be built next to Southwark underground station.
The joint venture between Transport for London’s (TfL) property company Places for London and developer Helical will consist of a 15-storey block for the student studio flats and a nine-storey block for the council homes.
The scheme has received planning approval from Southwark Council.
It will also include new retail and community space, including a shared community garden. Plans to increase the amount of greenery in the area were also agreed.
Inside Housing sat down with the boss of Places for London in 2024. Graeme Craig is chief executive of the body, which is also a significant landowner, and he outlined its ambitions to build 20,000 homes by 2031.
On this latest development, Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said: “We want decent homes for everyone in Southwark and I’m delighted this project to provide 44 much-needed council homes has the green light to move forward.”
Scott Anderson, head of property development at Places for London, said: “We’re proud to be providing improvements to the local community through new high-quality and affordable homes and student accommodation which will help to alleviate pressure on the housing market in the area.
“We’re glad to be able to move forward with our plans where residents will benefit from new, high-quality public spaces, including a community garden space, new play spaces for children and shops around the station.”
Matthew Bonning-Snook, chief executive of Helical, said: “Whilst the site benefitted from planning permission for a 220,000 sq ft office scheme, we have brought forward a more valuable proposition at this important site, which will deliver much in-demand purpose-built student accommodation and affordable housing along with high-quality public realm and significant benefits to the local community.”
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