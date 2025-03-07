ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Student block and council homes next to tube station get green light

News07.03.25by Grainne Cuffe

A total of 429 student flats and 44 council homes are set to be built next to Southwark underground station.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
An artist’s impression of the proposed scheme at Southwark tube station
An artist’s impression of the proposed scheme at Southwark tube station (picture: TfL)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHStudent block and council homes next to tube station get green light #UKhousing

The joint venture between Transport for London’s (TfL) property company Places for London and developer Helical will consist of a 15-storey block for the student studio flats and a nine-storey block for the council homes. 

The scheme has received planning approval from Southwark Council. 

Read more

Kent-based landlord secures £30m loan from AHGS for 120 new homesKent-based landlord secures £30m loan from AHGS for 120 new homes
Manchester councils reveal plans for 7,000 homesManchester councils reveal plans for 7,000 homes
Two Northern Irish landlords join forces to deliver 122 new social homesTwo Northern Irish landlords join forces to deliver 122 new social homes

It will also include new retail and community space, including a shared community garden. Plans to increase the amount of greenery in the area were also agreed.

Inside Housing sat down with the boss of Places for London in 2024. Graeme Craig is chief executive of the body, which is also a significant landowner, and he outlined its ambitions to build 20,000 homes by 2031.

On this latest development, Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said: “We want decent homes for everyone in Southwark and I’m delighted this project to provide 44 much-needed council homes has the green light to move forward.”

Scott Anderson, head of property development at Places for London, said: “We’re proud to be providing improvements to the local community through new high-quality and affordable homes and student accommodation which will help to alleviate pressure on the housing market in the area.

“We’re glad to be able to move forward with our plans where residents will benefit from new, high-quality public spaces, including a community garden space, new play spaces for children and shops around the station.”

Matthew Bonning-Snook, chief executive of Helical, said: “Whilst the site benefitted from planning permission for a 220,000 sq ft office scheme, we have brought forward a more valuable proposition at this important site, which will deliver much in-demand purpose-built student accommodation and affordable housing along with high-quality public realm and significant benefits to the local community.”

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentGovernment agency/department/organisationHouse builderLocal AuthorityLondon
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories