Student block and council homes next to tube station get green light

The joint venture between Transport for London’s (TfL) property company Places for London and developer Helical will consist of a 15-storey block for the student studio flats and a nine-storey block for the council homes.

It will also include new retail and community space, including a shared community garden. Plans to increase the amount of greenery in the area were also agreed.

Inside Housing sat down with the boss of Places for London in 2024. Graeme Craig is chief executive of the body, which is also a significant landowner, and he outlined its ambitions to build 20,000 homes by 2031.

On this latest development, Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said: “We want decent homes for everyone in Southwark and I’m delighted this project to provide 44 much-needed council homes has the green light to move forward.”