Student housing crisis ‘putting thousands at risk of homelessness’ in Scottish cities

Shortfall of more than 25,000 bed spaces across Scotland’s largest cities leaves students in precarious living situations, research has found #UKhousing

Scottish politicians have warned that “acute” urban housing shortages are leaving thousands of students at risk of homelessness #UKhousing

Universities were relying on “no more than informed guesswork” to assess whether local private rented sector accommodation could meet their students’ needs, it said.

The deficit in accommodation, compounded by a lack of affordable and accessible options for students with additional support needs, or mature students with families, has left many facing precarious living situations, the research found.

A new report for the Scottish parliament’s cross-party group on housing identified a shortage of more than 25,000 student bed spaces across the country’s largest cities. Earlier this year, the Scottish government declared a national housing emergency after several local authorities made similar announcements .

There was far too little information available, in general, on students’ housing needs in Scotland, the report added, with “significant gaps” in reporting student homelessness – and ambiguity around who is responsible for dealing with it.

Addressing student housing insecurity and homelessness demands a joined-up approach between universities, councils, housing providers, students, local communities and the Scottish government, the study said.

It called for “comprehensive” data on student accommodation, including market trends, affordability and provision of houses in multiple occupation, to further understanding of imbalances and guide decision-making.

Graham Simpson MSP, convenor of the cross-party group on housing, said: “The Scottish government declared a housing emergency earlier this year, but students are often left out of the conversation.

“We have come up with a set of recommendations for the government that is clear and challenging,” he added. “These include the need for a collaborative approach to student housing, more robust data on student accommodation, and the integration of student housing into local housing strategies.”

The report, co-authored by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland, the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE), the University of Stirling, StudentCrowd, the Edinburgh Student Housing Co-operative and Slurp Edinburgh (Students for Action on Homelessness), identified a shortfall of 13,852 bed spaces in Edinburgh, 6,093 in Glasgow and 6,084 in Dundee.