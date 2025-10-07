Study in Northern Ireland reveals childhood trauma is driving record homelessness

Other significant findings from the research included how institutional contact heightens risk, with 21% of hostel residents having been in care as children, rising to nearly one in three among women now experiencing homelessness.

Nearly 74% had a diagnosed mental health condition – almost four times the rate in the general population. Over half had been hospitalised for mental health reasons, rising to 72% of women experiencing homelessness.

Plus, one in four had first experienced homelessness as children, and 64% had slept rough at some point in their lives. Among young men aged 18-26, nearly nine in 10 had slept rough at some point.

Panel member Stuart found himself homeless after the death of his mother, whom he cared for.

He said: “I’m extremely proud to be part of this event exploring how we tackle the root causes of homelessness. Having experienced homelessness myself, it gives me comfort to know that the organisation that helped me is leading the way to help others.”

The charity’s research comes as Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list has grown to nearly 50,000 households. The Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s annual spend on temporary accommodation increased by 16% last year to hit nearly £40m.

Jim Dennison, chief executive at Simon Community, said: “Homelessness doesn’t start when someone loses a job or a house. For too many people, it begins in childhood – with abuse, neglect, family breakdown or time spent in institutional care. If we don’t act now, many of our children will face the stark reality of a future without a home.

“This research shows the harsh truth: people experiencing homelessness have often endured levels of trauma no child should ever face, and unless we break that cycle, it will be repeated generation after generation.

“But there is hope. We welcome government commitments to prevent homelessness for care leavers and new school initiatives to spot children at risk early. These show that with early action and joined-up support, the cycle of homelessness can be broken.”

Simon Community is calling for bold political leadership and a long-term strategy to break cycles of trauma, poverty and homelessness.

Mr Dennison added: “We are urging government to treat homelessness as a generational problem that requires a generational response. One that spans mandates, outlives political cycles and has the voice and views of [those with] lived experience at its heart.

“Prevention must be the priority, with investment in affordable housing, family support, mental health services and early interventions for children at risk.

“No single department can solve this alone. Health, education, justice and community services must work together to spot risks early and provide joined-up support. If we act now, we can break the cycle and give today’s children a future free from homelessness.”

The Department for Communities has been contacted for a response.