Subsidiary of large Northern landlord to merge with neighbour

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A subsidiary of large Northern association Karbon Homes will merge with its neighbour to create a 3,000-home arm within the Karbon group, it has been confirmed.
York Housing Association (YHA) and Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association (LYHA) will join through a transfer of engagements to create a 3,000-home regional subsidiary of 30,000-home Karbon Homes.
The aim is for the merger to be completed by December 2022.
The decision comes after it emerged that both organisations were exploring a “formal partnership” in May.
It follows a consultation process in which both organisations sought the views of their colleagues, customers and stakeholders on the proposals.
The consultation feedback, combined with a detailed due diligence process, have shaped the final business plan, which has now been approved by each board.
Following an interview process, Mark Pearson, chief executive of LYHA, will take up the role of managing director of the new subsidiary.
He has 25 years’ experience in the housing sector.
YHA, which operates 1,300 homes, has been a subsidiary of Karbon Homes since 2017.
LYHA manages around 1,600 homes across Yorkshire – including Leeds, Whitby, Barnsley and Mirfield.
According to Newcastle-based Karbon Homes, the partnership “aims to deliver excellent services” to residents and to “play a key role in shaping places and communities across Yorkshire”.
“The new partnership will create a stronger, more effective organisation, with a continued local approach and understanding of its customer base,” it said in a statement.
Karbon Homes was formed from a merger between three Northern landlords – Isos Housing, Cestria Community Housing and Derwentside Homes – in 2017.
It has since taken over 1,800-home Byker Community Trust in Newcastle.
The organisations had been working together in a cost-sharing partnership since July 2016 before merging in 2021.
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