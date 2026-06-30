Subsidiary of Rent to Buy provider enters administration

Jim Tucker and Steve Absolom, of Interpath, were appointed joint administrators to RPA1 Limited on 29 June, but were keen to assure tenants that it would be “business as usual”.

RPA1 operates in the social housing sector by acquiring newly built affordable homes from developers and leasing them to registered providers.

The company is a subsidiary of Rentplus UK, but Interpath confirmed the administration appointment applies only to RPA1, after financial challenges left it unable to meet its liabilities.

Companies House records show RPA1’s latest accounts are overdue. Its last accounts were made up to 31 December 2023.