Substance not style: focusing on the aesthetics of new housing misses the point

However, in recent weeks, Labour has opened up a new front in what is being described as the style wars, having veered into the late Roger Scruton’s territory with their own contribution to the ‘building beautiful’ debate.

Against this background, a commitment by our new Labour government to a programme that will deliver a 40% increase in housebuilding – 1.5 million new homes during a first term in office – is surely a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The UK’s housing crisis continues to grow. Despite the proclamations of successive governments, the number of homeless people and households has increased by 10% over the past five years and the housing market is so unbalanced that a whole generation has almost given up hope of ever owning a home. Recent reports show rental costs soaring and intense competition for every available property.

Fresh from announcing the party’s housing targets at this year’s UKREiiF conference, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, announced that the government would eschew “identikit homes straight out of a catalogue” and instead put “tree-lined streets and townhouses” at the heart of its housing strategy.

The comments sparked a flurry of commentary from a number of eminent voices, including Ben Derbyshire, a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects. He argued that the next generation of homes should be promoted with “real design quality in mind, not historical, aesthetic populism”.

This is an entirely sensible position and one that will have found significant support in architectural studios, and hopefully within local communities, up and down the country.

“Conversation around the style of housing is a distraction from the more fundamental issues underpinning our chronic inability as a nation to build enough new homes”

But as important as this conversation around the style of housing that the UK needs today and into the future is, it is a distraction from the more fundamental issues underpinning our chronic inability as a nation to build enough new homes, namely, the rigidity of the UK’s development control system and, more importantly, the diminishing resources and capacity of local planning authorities.

A lot has been written about the adversarial nature of the UK planning system, and the challenges for any developer looking to take forward a site, particularly at the scale necessary to make a dent in the government’s ambitious targets. The process is complex and demands a lot of investment without certainty.

Across the North of England, we are working on a number of strategic sites that have the potential to completely reframe the region’s post-industrial landscape, with new super-connected and sustainable communities. Two of these, both at masterplan stage, in Trafford in Greater Manchester and St Helens in Merseyside, will go out to public consultation in July.