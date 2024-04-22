Successful contractors revealed for £20m Scottish fire safety framework

The framework, conducted by the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), addresses the assessment and remediation of cladding on public buildings.

The SPA, which represents 120 public sector organisations that include social landlords, said the framework would help councils, social landlords, the NHS and other public sector organisations to maintain and upgrade their buildings “efficiently and cost effectively”.

The successful contractors now have the potential to be awarded contracts directly and through mini competitions worth up to a combined value of £20m.