Successful contractors revealed for £20m Scottish fire safety framework

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A total of 27 contractors have secured a place on a fire safety framework aimed at safeguarding social housing and public buildings and their occupiers.
The framework, conducted by the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), addresses the assessment and remediation of cladding on public buildings.
The SPA, which represents 120 public sector organisations that include social landlords, said the framework would help councils, social landlords, the NHS and other public sector organisations to maintain and upgrade their buildings “efficiently and cost effectively”.
The successful contractors now have the potential to be awarded contracts directly and through mini competitions worth up to a combined value of £20m.
The FS2 framework merges two previous SPA services, incorporating active and passive fire safety measures such as sprinklers, fireproofing and emergency lighting, alongside a fire consultancy option.
The consultancy component offers advice on fire safety, covering legislation, fire protection systems and guidance on fire risk assessments. It also includes an analysis on the cost-effectiveness of fire safety solutions.
The framework also covers fire panels, automatic opening ventilation, and cladding assessment and remedial work.
It was developed with input from experts to meet post-Grenfell building safety legislation, introduced on both sides of the border, SPA said.
Lesley Anderson, regional director at SPA, said: “Our fire safety framework provides a firm reassurance to public organisations that any work or services they instruct will be carried out by proven, fully qualified experts who adhere to the most rigorous up-to-date standards and have gone through their paces to achieve a place.”
She continued: “Each of our fire safety solutions delivers fantastic value and simplifies the procurement process for our partners in sourcing fire consultancy, protection systems, equipment, and other related services.”
Ms Anderson added: “This is a great opportunity for the appointed fire safety companies to contribute meaningfully to improve housing and building fire safety standards, at a crucial time when fire risks need to be mitigated effectively.”
Appointed companies on the FS2 framework include AC Whyte & Co, Ark Fire Protection, Easy Heat Systems, Global HSE Solutions, Fire Safety First, Oakleaf Surveying, Qualifier and Ventro.
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