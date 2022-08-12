Sudden rise in inflation presents a ‘major risk’ to multibillion-pound Affordable Homes Programme 

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the sudden and unforeseen increases are not reflected in initial bids and grant rates, according to the report published earlier this month.

The paper, titled Scoping Report for the Evaluation of the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026, highlights how these pressures could have a serious impact on the financial viability of individual developments and on the overall financial health of providers.

The report is particularly concerned with how the twin impact of cost inflation on construction and rent inflation on tenants could affect the success of the AHP.

Higher construction costs could increase the grant rate per unit and result in lower output numbers, the report warned. It also stated that homes could be built in in areas where they are less needed.

It said: “Inflation, and in particular differential inflation (rental revenues minus costs for providers), presents a major risk to the success of the AHP 2021-2026.

“Given the volatile economic environment prevailing as of May 2022, evaluators should monitor the effectiveness of the AHP 2021-2026 on a quarterly basis throughout all phases.”