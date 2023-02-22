Sue Gray to visit Northern Ireland to look into building safety funding

Gavin Robinson, who represents Belfast East, told housing secretary Michael Gove that a building in his constituency, the Abercorn Residential Complex, is home to 474 leaseholders.

It comes after two MPs from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) raised concerns about non-ACM cladding during a debate on building safety in the House of Commons in January.

Ms Gray, second permanent secretary to the cabinet office and the senior civil servant who investigated the Downing Street parties during lockdown, will be looking into funding received by the Northern Ireland Executive to remediate a building complex with non-aluminium composite material (non-ACM) cladding in 2020. The work has yet to be carried out.

“They know that their building has non-ACM cladding that needs to be remediated and that the Northern Ireland Executive received money through Barnett funds [a formula used by the Treasury] in March 2020, but the Northern Ireland Department for Communities has yet to develop a scheme that can advance those essential remediation works.

“There has been a request to Whitehall, so will he engage with my colleagues and me to ensure that the Northern Ireland Executive are given the support they need to deliver the remediation?”

Mr Gove said “absolutely”, adding: “I will ask Sue Gray, the second permanent secretary of my department, to be in touch with the Northern Ireland Executive this week to do just that.”

Jim Shannon, DUP MP for Strangford, asked for a timescale for communications between the DLUHC and the Department for Communities.

“One thing to consider in all this is that we in Northern Ireland deserve the same safety as residents here on the United Kingdom mainland,” he said.

“I could not agree more,” Mr Gove said, adding that he would provide an update on any progress.

When asked by Inside Housing about the matter, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland said: “We await the correspondence, but in any case departmental officials continue to work towards putting a scheme in place to remediate tall buildings in Northern Ireland with non-ACM cladding.”

Last week, a spokesperson for the DLUHC said there was a “huge amount of engagement” with the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland government on building safety.

“We have been in regular discussions with officials in the Northern Irish government on how we support them in making buildings in Northern Ireland safe. The latest of these happened as recently as this week.

“Sue Gray will be in Northern Ireland next week and will pick up with the Northern Ireland Executive on how we can continue working together on this programme,” they said.