Sunak’s desire to balance the budget does not have to result in decimating our social protections

We live in interesting times.

In the current political climate, it would be easy to miss, perhaps, a significant development: the signs of some basic consensus across the political spectrum that economic prudence matters and budgets must add up.

The biggest political question for the new prime minister will be how that balance between revenue in and expenditure out will be recreated.

What is important to remember is that there are real decision choices here – how the balance is struck between increasing taxation and cutting expenditure and on whom the impact of either will fall.

Here are my principles and reminders to our new prime minister.

Remember we have choices. The UK still has the fifth largest economy in the world and with our choices comes moral responsibility.

The markets are simply insisting that we have a plan that ensures long-term stability, not that we have to decimate our social protection or our ability to invest for the future.