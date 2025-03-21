The Scottish government should consider launching a funding vehicle to help landlords pay for decarbonising their stock, a new report has said #UKhousing

‘Super-aggregator’ could help Scottish landlords fund net zero push, report says #UKhousing

This would cover capital repayments, finance costs, management and maintenance fees.

Under the super-aggregator model, a government-backed special purpose vehicle would manage and pay contractors to carry out retrofit work and then charge landlords a service fee.

In an 80-page report, the Scottish Futures Trust, an arm’s-length company owned by the Scottish government, said a ‘super-aggregator’ could be established to “lever in” more private sector investment.

“This essentially adds a further step removed between debt providers and landlords – potentially reducing individual landlords’ credit/financing considerations,” the report said.

“Characterising the payment as a service charge, rather than a debt service… would potentially avoid including the payment in existing financial covenants.”

Alongside this, the report warned that a manger for the super-aggregator could be difficult to find, although it said a consortium could be formed instead.

It pointed out that a normal financial aggregator could be established, partly funded by Scottish government capital and private loans.

However, the authors flagged that aggregators, such as The Housing Financing Corporation, already exist.

The proposals are included as part an over-arching recommendation for the Scottish government to “strengthen” the current Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund.

Last year, the Scottish government put forward £200m for landlords to spend under the fund up until 2026.

However during the summer, Scotland’s acting minister for climate action was told the funding “doesn’t touch the sides”.