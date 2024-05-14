Supermarket giant plans first housing venture with hundreds of affordable homes

The grocer has agreed a partnership with house builder Barratt to redevelop its 10-acre Park Royal site in north-west London, currently home to an Asda superstore.

Subject to planning approval, the site will be rebuilt as hundreds of flats atop a new Asda store, with around 500 in affordable tenures.

Most of these flats will have windows on two or more walls and “a large number” of them will have access to a podium above the new store.