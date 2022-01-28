Suppliers selected for £100m social housing ‘disruptors’ framework

The Social Housing Emerging Disruptors (SHED) framework has been set up by Procurement for Housing (PfH), and includes 18 suppliers.

PfH said it launched SHED to help insert ingenuity into supply chains and deliver better outcomes for social housing tenants.

Working alongside the Proptech Innovation Network, PfH found suppliers it considers to be at the cutting edge of housing technology solutions and service design, including those related to decarbonisation and others using blockchain technologies.

The framework provider said the various challenges facing the sector, including the coronavirus pandemic, material and skills shortages and a surge in demand around net zero and fire safety works, are forcing organisations to search for fresh solutions to competing strategic objectives.