Supply chain and tenant engagement lacking in roll-out of Decent Homes Standard 

Transitioning to the Decent Homes Standard could be impacted by supply chains that aren’t there yet, and not enough feedback from residents on what they want from the new rules, according to a Housing 2025 panel #UKhousing

It needed to be supported by a supply chain, which was currently “not there”, and tenants needed to be engaged further, to understand what they wanted, so that the money was allocated there, she said.

She highlighted how the transition to implementing the standard was “very expansive”, with “a lot to do” instantly.

This concern about the roll-out of the Decent Homes Standard was a point made by Branwen Evans, group director of public policy at Places for People housing association, during a panel discussion at the Housing 2025 conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

A risk when it comes to social housing lay in ministers who have “levers” and can use regulations “to do things faster than everybody else”, she said.

“There is a risk that we roll stuff out that is not ready yet, that is not good for customers, and just not good enough,” Ms Evans added.

Another challenge was certainty, Ms Evans said, as investing in the right areas had become increasingly unclear as targets kept changing.

“We don’t know what to deliver yet, so it makes it harder for us to make the right decisions about what to deliver,” she explained.

Joining Ms Evans was Rob Wall, assistant director at the British Property Federation, Andrew Mellor, partner at PRP architects, and Nye Jones, head of campaigns at campaign group Generation Rent.

The discussion was chaired by Sarah McClelland, retrofit information support and expertise project director and sustainable communities team director at professional services firm Turner & Townsend.

Ms Evans said a decent home was affordable and a place where residents could thrive, but affordability had changed over time.