Support for social tenants should not end when people are placed in housing

Continued engagement with tenants and families is needed to help them have a successful start in the next part of their lives, writes Deborah Stainforth #UKhousing

While we do not choose which tenants are placed in which apartments, we offer a range of different types to enable good allocations, from studios to two double bedrooms. All of our homes are fitted with kitchen appliances and furniture.

Many are also parents, bringing their children with them. We provide safe and comfortable homes, many with amenities such as playgrounds.

Many of the people living in our social housing developments in Crawley and Bristol have moved location from where they previously lived. This could be due to no housing being available there, through to those wanting a fresh start away from bad memories or connections.

The problem isn’t magically solved when adequate housing is found for a person or family. Many people in social housing still want to be able to start their own business or dream of something better. Support should continue, especially for people who find themselves in an area that’s new to them.

As a private provider of social housing, we are trying to do more – both for the people placed in our accommodation and their children.

I was recently hired as a community engagement officer and, among other responsibilities, am tasked with joining forces with local businesses that can provide training and experience for our community.

“If all private providers took steps to improve the lives of residents and their children… what a collective difference we can make”

This may be to support people to take steps back into work, should they wish to, or it may even just be to help them be less lonely, learn some new skills or build their confidence. Really it can be anything to help improve their lives while they are living with us.

This extends to our residents’ children. As many have moved from other locations, their children may not have a preschool place, or access to activities and learning that other children their age do.