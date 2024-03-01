Support system failures are trapping vulnerable women in cycles of harm

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Our new study sheds light on the experiences of women affected by homelessness, substance use and involvement with the criminal justice system, writes Sarah Johnsen
Earlier this month, we launched the most in-depth and comprehensive report of its kind revealing that women who are experiencing severe and multiple disadvantage are being repeatedly failed by services meant to support them.
Many stakeholders in housing and allied sectors can justifiably pat themselves on the back regarding progress made in responding to so-called “complex needs” in recent years. Yet, this stark publication highlights the extreme level of harm, trauma and unmet need that continues to be experienced by this vulnerable group.
In this latest study in the influential ‘Hard Edges’ series led by Heriot-Watt University, we focus on the experiences of women affected by homelessness, substance use and involvement with the criminal justice system. We document in raw detail their horrifying levels of exposure to violence, including sexual violence and domestic abuse in particular.
For many, such experiences have been extreme and prolonged, and often date back to childhood. The stories shared – which are based on in-depth interviews with 60 women in Belfast, Glasgow, Stoke-on-Trent and Swansea – make for a very sobering read.
The report also shows how women affected by severe and multiple disadvantage are being failed again and again by support services, which tend to focus on one aspect of their experiences only. They might, for example, address a woman’s homelessness or addiction, but rarely do they respond to the combination of needs.
The challenges encountered are especially acute where such experiences intersect with other social categorisations such as being from a minoritised ethnic group, having a long-standing physical illness or disability, or being neurodivergent.
“Women affected by severe and multiple disadvantage are being failed again and again by support services, which tend to focus on one aspect of their experiences only”
The study shows how many women keep their difficulties hidden until hitting crisis point because of fear, stigma and a lack of trust. This is especially true for women who are concerned about the impact that disclosing problems might have on their current or future access to children who have been removed from their care.
Some are prevented from seeking help by a controlling partner. Others do not ask for assistance because they are scared of encountering men within services or because they have found such services unhelpful in the past.
And then when they do engage with support, women are often ‘shunted’ between systems catering to just one issue, with no access to expertise that can deal with their overlapping challenges. This is especially the case for individuals experiencing both substance use and mental health issues (or ‘dually diagnosed’).
The study also involved interviews and focus groups with frontline support workers, and local and national-level stakeholders representing housing, health and social care, domestic abuse and violence against women and girl (VAWG) sectors. They expressed growing anger regarding political inaction on dual diagnosis.
Some were also concerned about a perceived growth in personality disorder diagnoses among women affected by severe and multiple disadvantage. They doubted the accuracy of many such diagnoses and were concerned about the limits imposed on access to support.
More positively, the study uncovered pockets of effective, trauma-informed and gender-informed practice. But stakeholders emphasised that availability depends on location in a ‘postcode lottery’, with short-term funding threatening sustainability. Many service providers described moving mountains to break down local barriers for people affected by severe and multiple disadvantage. Progress has, however, usually hinged on the goodwill of highly committed individuals rather than being symptomatic of broader systems change. The successes achieved are therefore fragile.
Our findings stress that change is possible, and we provide a series of recommendations for national and local policymakers. These include:
Sharing responsibility and risk in responding. This will require strong leadership from central and devolved governments and commitment from housing, health and social care, justice, and women’s sectors.
Equipping services adequately to recognise and respond to gendered trauma. There is clear appetite for more women-only services as well as further embedding of gender-informed practice (in both female-only and mixed-sex services) more generally.
Acknowledging the magnitude of adversity these women face and its impact on their ability to make use of support. This will involve challenging stigma and recognising that they remain a target for predatory men even after recovering.
Shifting emphasis from crisis intervention toward prevention, particularly around critical junctures like leaving care, threat of child removal and prison release. Widespread appetite for social services to play a greater role here is notable.
Few would deny the scale of challenge presented by such a list in the current economic context. But the cold hard fact is that without concrete and co-ordinated action across these areas, these vulnerable women will remain trapped in a cycle of exclusion and exploitation.
Professor Sarah Johnsen is the report’s lead author, undertaken at Heriot-Watt University. She is now professor of homelessness and inclusion health at the University of Edinburgh
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