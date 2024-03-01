Support system failures are trapping vulnerable women in cycles of harm

The report also shows how women affected by severe and multiple disadvantage are being failed again and again by support services, which tend to focus on one aspect of their experiences only. They might, for example, address a woman’s homelessness or addiction, but rarely do they respond to the combination of needs.

The challenges encountered are especially acute where such experiences intersect with other social categorisations such as being from a minoritised ethnic group, having a long-standing physical illness or disability, or being neurodivergent.