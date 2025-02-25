Supported housing landlord inks £10m deal with Lloyds

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A landlord specialising in supported housing has secured a £10m revolving credit facility from major lender Lloyds Banking Group.
Golden Lane Housing will use the financing to provide more homes for people with a learning disability and autistic people.
The 2,800-home landlord said it plans to build new housing across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as invest in its existing stock.
The loan forms part of Lloyds’ pledge to provide £200m for smaller projects with a focus on people experiencing homelessness or those with special needs.
John Verge, chief executive of Golden Lane Housing, said: “We have ambitious growth plans to ensure we can play our part in meeting the ever-growing need for supported housing across the country.
“The financial backing from Lloyds helps us to invest in the development of much-needed homes, make improvements to existing properties, and more.”
Dave Brigden, head of social and supported housing at Lloyds, said: “Social and supported housing is an integral part of the UK’s housing landscape and we are proud to have provided more than £19.5bn of funding to the sector since 2018.
“We believe that everyone should have access to a stable, secure and affordable home, and we are proud to assist Golden Lane Housing in its work to ensure its residents are supported to live independently.”
Manchester-based Golden Lane Housing was founded in 1998 and works with individuals, families and local authorities to provide supported housing.
The landlord was recently upgraded by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for financial viability, moving from V2 to V1. It retained its governance grade of G1.
The RSH said it had previously downgraded Golden Lane Housing in November 2022, after it saw a “significant rise” in interest costs.
Since then, the landlord has “put in place further funding, and its plan now demonstrates increased forecast financial capacity”, the RSH said.
Last year, Lloyds announced plans alongside the National Wealth Fund and Barclays to release £1bn of funding to accelerate social housing retrofit in the UK.
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