Supported housing provider breaches rent standard and deemed non-compliant

A lease-based specialist supported housing provider has been deemed non-compliant for governance and financial viability, with England’s regulator raising concerns about it “inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties” #UKhousing

The RSH found that Parasol has entered into long-term lease agreements “without demonstrating that it fully understands and can mitigate the associated risks”.

Parasol was found to have breached the rent standard after it failed to show that its social housing stock, the majority of which it reported as SSH and therefore exempt from the standard, actually meets the exception criteria.

The RSH judged that the housing association, which owns and manages 477 social housing units, was unable to demonstrate that it has managed its affairs with an “appropriate degree of skill, independence, diligence, effectiveness, prudence, and foresight”.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that Pontefract-based Parasol Homes, which was also found to have breached the rent standard, failed to demonstrate “how arrangements it enters into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties” after it did so with companies where there is “commonality in the ultimate control and shareholding arrangements”.

The RSH has also seen evidence of some local authorities withholding payments of housing benefit because of concerns about whether housing benefit rules have been met and the accuracy of information passed to them about tenants by managing agents on Parasol’s behalf.

The regulator said that this had a significant impact on Parasol’s cash flow requiring a contingency plan to be developed and action to be taken to prevent a liquidity issue.

The housing association also failed to ensure that its governance arrangements deliver an “effective risk management and control framework” and could not show that it has managed its resources effectively to ensure its viability can be maintained.

It failed to ensure it has an “appropriate, robust and prudent” business planning, risk and control framework, the regulator found.

The judgement follows the regulator placing Parasol under review in early November.

A spokesperson for Parasol said: “Parasol Homes is currently working closely with the Regulator of Social Housing to understand and address any concerns and provide the assurance needed in relation to our compliance with the governance and financial viability and rent standards”.

Elsewhere, St Mungo’s Community Housing Association saw its governance assessment downgraded to G2 and its financial viability kept at V2 but the basis for this grading changed.

Following an in-depth assessment, the regulator judged that St Mungo’s asset and liability records were incomplete and that the organisation needed to improve its understanding of property assets, including liabilities to ensure it was able to properly assess, identify and manage risks within its portfolio.

The RSH said: “St Mungo’s is unable to assure itself that it is operating in line with rent-setting requirements and needs to strengthen its controls and assurance around rent standard compliance.”

St Mungo’s currently owns, leases and manages around 3,400 homes and provides accommodation to 34,000 people, with a reported turnover of £122m for the year ending 31 March 2021.

The regulator also noted a number of issues at board level that required improvement, such as effective monitoring of performance against the housing association’s strategic aims.

It was noted that St Mungo’s had a fully funded business plan based on what the regulator deemed as “reasonable assumptions”, however those financial plans did not align with the association’s financial strategy to improve operating margins.

The regulator said: “There remain material risks which St Mungo’s needs to manage. The business plan and nature of its work is inherently low-margin, which reduces the organisation’s ability to absorb adverse shock.”

A spokesperson from St Mungo’s said: “Our assessment took place earlier in the year before a number of changes that were in progress had been implemented. While it is pleasing to note we remain compliant, we are confident that the improvements we are implementing will have a positive impact to addressing the points made and we will continue to work with RSH to provide assurances they need on compliance with the landlord regulatory requirements.”