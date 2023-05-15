Supported housing REIT agrees to ‘undervalued’ £485m takeover

In a stock market update, the board of Civitas said it has accepted the offer from Wellness Unity Ltd despite believing it “undervalues the long-term prospects of Civitas”.

The £485m all-cash offer from Wellness Unity, a company owned by Hong Kong property conglomerate CK Asset Holdings (CKA), will be recommended by the Civitas board to all of its shareholders.

Under the terms of the offer, each Civitas shareholder will be entitled to receive 80p in cash per share.

Civitas was launched in 2016 and is one of several funds set up in recent years that acquires properties and then leases them to small housing associations for use as specialist supported housing or exempt accommodation. These leases are often index-linked and can last for periods of up to 20 years.

The fund was set up to fill a gap in specialist supported housing provision across the country. In 2018, research by charity Mencap estimated that the shortfall could be up to 33,500 properties in 2021-22.