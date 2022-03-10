Supported housing report leak: what it tells us about the exempt accommodation problem

Public money is being lost through the exempt accommodation system

One of the key aims of the pilots was to address the issue of value for exempt and supported accommodation. The nature of exempt accommodation means that if a low level of support is offered by a provider, it can claim – from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or the council – an exemption from normal housing benefit caps.

For example, a study by Spring Housing Association and charity Commonweal Housing in 2019 found that some providers were charging as much as £200 per week in Birmingham, despite the Local Housing Allowance cap for shared accommodation being just £57.

This means that tens of millions of pounds are going from the DWP to exempt providers every year. The most recent estimate puts it at £800m a year. And a large percentage of this is being lost to providers that are not providing the right level of support.

In total the pilots saw 22,699 exempt accommodation claims assessed, with Birmingham making up 21,628 of those. The nearest other local authority was Blackpool with 622.

According to the pilots, the additional resources gave councils more opportunity to scrutinise providers that were making claims and to reassess them.

In Blackburn, a closer inspection of some of these claims led to the reassessment of a large charity providing this accommodation. After this, it was found that it was not providing specified exempt accommodation. The report also referred two housing associations to the regulator, one of which was downgraded as a result, and one of which was being reviewed at the time of writing the report.

A total of 23,677 housing benefit reassessments were undertaken across the pilots. In 1,534 cases the claims were reduced and in 1,285 cases the claims were found to be ineligible for supported housing exemptions. On top of this, 225 new claims were outright rejected on support grounds or because a provider did not provide enough information.

However, the report also pointed to how some long-term profit-motivated providers could sidestep the new barriers put up and evolve new structures to work within the legal framework. The report also cited the increasing number of real estate investment trusts operating in this area and said that it was difficult for authorities to unpick the complex lease agreements, which “inflated rental costs because they include lease charges designed to generate profits for investors”.

Providers that are not up to scratch are now being blocked from the sector

In an ideal world, those ‘providers of concern’ as described earlier would be blocked from providing exempt accommodation.

However, as the rapid rise of this type of accommodation has shown, in recent years they have not been blocked. Often this has been because of a lack of resource to block them, or a lack of tools to take action.

One part of the report says that absent regulation does not prevent providers of concern from setting up easily without consulting the council, and claiming uncapped rents with few questions.

However, the pilots did allow councils to become greater gatekeepers of which types of providers were coming into the sector. There was general consensus that it was hard to tackle poor-quality or unscrupulous landlords once they had set up supported provision.

However, there were some successes in stopping them in the first place. For example, Blackpool developed a new system in which new players had to come through only one entry point when they wanted to set up an exempt facility. At this stage the council was a lot more discerning of the providers and estimated it saved £2.5m as a result of this.

However, even in the case of Blackpool the council warned that in some cases the providers it blocked ended up in other areas without as stringent gatekeeping.

Birmingham is the area that continues to see the biggest growth in new providers. Data given by the council found that it had received a staggering 390 applications from new providers over the course of the pilot projects. Of these, only 62 were granted housing benefit, while 211 were outright refused, and the remaining 117 had their rents restricted.

However, despite this work, the report points out that the number of claims still increased during the period, indicating that gatekeeping will not always stop oversupply in the city.

There are widespread issues with the quality of exempt accommodation

One of the key things that the pilots enabled the different local authorities to do was to increase the number of inspections carried out on their properties.

With extra resource, Hull was able to double its number of inspections to 322, Blackpool said that it significantly increased inspections and Birmingham, which increased its inspections team from two to nine inspectors, carried out 517 inspections, double that of the 250 it predicted it could have carried out without support.

In total there were 1,025 property inspections undertaken across all local authorities. The inspections found a number of issues when judged against the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, which is used by councils to assess the standards of properties.

In total, 2,926 ‘category one’ and ‘category two’ hazards were found. More worryingly, 1,648 of these were category one hazards, which are hazards that pose a “serious and immediate” risk to a person’s health and safety. Once again Birmingham led the way in these, with 1,532 of the 1,648. Of these hazards 876 have now been removed at the time the report was written.

Of the 1,278 category two hazards, 535 had been removed. However, pilot authorities responding to the review said that often the providers with the lowest property standards were those that were the hardest to engage with, and that there was a lack of enforcement available to take action against them, as their standards were poor but not illegal.

In total, there were only 76 formal actions across the pilot, while 489 informal actions carried out, with the vast majority of these by Birmingham and Hull.