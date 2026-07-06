Hundreds of thousands of supported housing residents will no longer face a “cliff edge” drop in income when they increase their working hours, the government has announced.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is introducing new earned income disregards to housing benefit – the amount that can be earned before the government reduces financial support – for working-age claimants living in supported housing and temporary accommodation.
The changes to the welfare system, laid out in parliament on Monday, will mean that from October people in supported housing will be able to earn as much through work as those claiming Universal Credit but not housing benefit before their support is reduced.
Under the current system, Universal Credit claimants can earn £710 per month if they do not receive housing benefit or £427 per month if they do.
The DWP said this left “vulnerable people in supported housing” having to choose between staying out of work, or risk losing their housing support.
It said some landlords even “discouraged” residents from taking jobs to “protect their own rental income”.
The Housing Benefit (Earned Income Disregards) Regulations 2026 will come into force on 5 October and affect around 315,000 people living in supported and temporary accommodation.
Sir Stephen Timms, minister for social security and disability, said: “The system we inherited was actively pushing some of the most vulnerable residents away from work rather than towards it.
“These changes fix that – ensuring residents can keep more of what they earn, so that taking a job or increasing hours always pays better than benefits.”
He added that the announcement “delivers on a commitment made” in the Autumn Budget, “and forms part of the government’s wider plan to reform the welfare system – tearing out the barriers that have trapped people in dependency”.
“We are replacing that system with one that rewards work and ensures people keep more of what they earn, while protecting those who need it most,” Sir Stephen said.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the welfare changes in the Autumn Budget last year.
It followed a call by a coalition of more than 150 groups from across the housing sector, which said that young people in supported housing are being trapped in low-income work and welfare dependency because their housing benefit is tapered faster than their pay would rise if they took on more hours.
The move was hailed a “significant victory” by youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, which led the campaign for the reform.
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