Sir Stephen Timms, minister for social security and disability, said: “The system we inherited was actively pushing some of the most vulnerable residents away from work rather than towards it.

“These changes fix that – ensuring residents can keep more of what they earn, so that taking a job or increasing hours always pays better than benefits.”

He added that the announcement “delivers on a commitment made” in the Autumn Budget, “and forms part of the government’s wider plan to reform the welfare system – tearing out the barriers that have trapped people in dependency”.

“We are replacing that system with one that rewards work and ensures people keep more of what they earn, while protecting those who need it most,” Sir Stephen said.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the welfare changes in the Autumn Budget last year.

It followed a call by a coalition of more than 150 groups from across the housing sector, which said that young people in supported housing are being trapped in low-income work and welfare dependency because their housing benefit is tapered faster than their pay would rise if they took on more hours.

The move was hailed a “significant victory” by youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, which led the campaign for the reform.