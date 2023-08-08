Supported housing specialist hires chief executive from London landlord

Carmen White will take up her role at Evolve Housing + Support, a homelessness charity that provides housing and support to more than 1,000 people a year, at the start of October.

Ms White is currently chief executive at Chisel Housing Association in south-east London.

Her social housing career began as a support worker in the 1980s and she has 15 years’ executive experience, including as director of supported housing at Housing for Women and assistant director of supported housing at BCHA in Bournemouth.

Ms White will take over from Jeremy Gray, who has led Evolve since 2008 and will leave the organisation at the end of October following a handover period.