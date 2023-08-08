Supported housing specialist hires chief executive from London landlord

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The leader of a London landlord is joining a supported housing specialist as chief executive.
Carmen White will take up her role at Evolve Housing + Support, a homelessness charity that provides housing and support to more than 1,000 people a year, at the start of October.
Ms White is currently chief executive at Chisel Housing Association in south-east London.
Her social housing career began as a support worker in the 1980s and she has 15 years’ executive experience, including as director of supported housing at Housing for Women and assistant director of supported housing at BCHA in Bournemouth.
Ms White will take over from Jeremy Gray, who has led Evolve since 2008 and will leave the organisation at the end of October following a handover period.
Ms White said: “Evolve has a strong history and reputation for delivering inclusive services to some of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups.
“With the scarcity of resources and opportunities for the most vulnerable in our society, I am committed to collaborating with a wide range of commissioners, partners, and stakeholders to provide appropriate responses in these challenging times.”
Evolve offers support for individual needs including mental health services, employment and skills training and mentoring. They also work with young parents and children at risk of exclusion to prevent homelessness.
The organisation is the largest provider of supported housing in Croydon and works with local authorities and community partners across London.
Paul Perkin, chair of the board at Evolve, said: “Carmen shares our commitment to enabling all homeless people to build upon their unique strengths, aspirations and goals to leave homelessness and achieve independence for good.
“At the same time, the board would like to thank Jeremy Gray for his formidable leadership of Evolve over the past 15 years, as well as his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those we support. Jeremy’s legacy will be one of having shaped a strong and values-led organisation for all its current and future beneficiaries.”
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