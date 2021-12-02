Supported housing to get £300m boost as part of government’s social care reforms

In the 104-page Social Care White Paper published yesterday, ministers set out wide-ranging proposals to tackle the adult social care crisis over the next 10 years.

Among the plans is a promise to invest “at least” £300m between 2022 and 2026 to increase the stock of supported housing which caters for older people and adults with learning and physical disabilities or long-term mental illnesses.

It comes as projected demand for supported housing in England is estimated to increase by 125,000 by 2030.

“The fact is we do not have enough supported housing to keep pace with demand, and we are not building enough to close that gap,” the white paper said.

It said the £300m investment will allow local authorities to boost the supply of specialist supported housing, which “in turn will drive increased confidence in the social supported housing market, stimulating a positive cycle of further innovation and private investment”.