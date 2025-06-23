Supported housing will be included in government’s long-term strategy

Supported provision will be included in the government’s long-term housing strategy, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, the Lords minister for housing and local government, has said #UKhousing

“Will the department explore partnerships with private capital providers to scale up specialist supported housing without relying on new public capital?” she asked.

During the debate, which focused on social housing, Baroness Scott of Bybrook asked “what urgent steps” the government was taking to address the “chronic shortage of appropriate community housing for adults, particularly those with autism and learning disabilities”.

In response, Baroness Taylor said: “That is an important question, and we will see answers on the various specialist housing provisions in the housing strategy, which will be published later this year.

“The noble baroness is right to point to the particular need for supported housing, which will be included in the strategy.”

She said the government will use both public and private sector funding to “deliver as much of the housing as we can”.

The 10-year housing strategy, which will focus on affordability, supply and sustainability, is expected to be published this summer.

The National Housing Federation, the membership organisation for housing associations, welcomed the confirmation that supported housing would be part of the plan.