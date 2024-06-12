Housing bodies in Northern Ireland have welcomed an increase in funding for the Supporting People scheme, but said it “does not make up for many years of budgetary freezes” #UKhousing

Supporting People funding welcome but not enough, Northern Ireland housing bodies say #UKhousing

The Supporting People Programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC), assists 19,500 vulnerable people to live independently each year.

The funding represents an increase of 6.4% compared with the previous year.

The heads of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Homeless Connect said the additional £4.8m for the scheme in 2024-25 announced by communities minister Gordon Lyons is “welcome”, but said that “even with this news, many providers will continue to struggle to make the sums add up”.

The scheme is vital in supporting older people, as well as those with physical and learning disabilities. It helps prevent hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care.

Last year, the programme received additional funding for the first time in 15 years. Following lobbying from housing bodies, including NIFHA and Homeless Connect, Mr Lyons announced an additional £3m for the scheme in March.

Mr Lyons announced the extra £4.8m funding for the programme for 2024-25 last week, ahead of the DfC publishing an equality impact assessment consultation document on the Northern Ireland Budget.

According to the document, published on 11 June, the “minister acknowledges the hugely important role the NI Housing Executive delivers in addressing homelessness and delivering the Supporting People Programme”.

The document said: “Given increasing cost pressures and demand for services, for 2024-25 the department will provide a £4.8m (6.4%) increase in funding for the Supporting People Programme above the 2023-24 final budget position.

“This will help with continued viability of the programme. This will provide positive benefit for people across a number of groups, including older people and people with a disability including mental health and learning disabilities who would otherwise be disproportionately impacted by a flat budget allocation to the programme in 2024-25.”

However, it also said that “given the department’s heavily constrained financial position”, no “additional funding for homelessness can be provided at this time”.