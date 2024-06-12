Supporting People funding welcome but not enough, Northern Ireland housing bodies say

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing bodies in Northern Ireland have welcomed an increase in funding for the Supporting People Programme, but said it “does not make up for many years of budgetary freezes”.
The heads of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Homeless Connect said the additional £4.8m for the scheme in 2024-25 announced by communities minister Gordon Lyons is “welcome”, but said that “even with this news, many providers will continue to struggle to make the sums add up”.
The funding represents an increase of 6.4% compared with the previous year.
The Supporting People Programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC), assists 19,500 vulnerable people to live independently each year.
The scheme is vital in supporting older people, as well as those with physical and learning disabilities. It helps prevent hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care.
Last year, the programme received additional funding for the first time in 15 years. Following lobbying from housing bodies, including NIFHA and Homeless Connect, Mr Lyons announced an additional £3m for the scheme in March.
Mr Lyons announced the extra £4.8m funding for the programme for 2024-25 last week, ahead of the DfC publishing an equality impact assessment consultation document on the Northern Ireland Budget.
According to the document, published on 11 June, the “minister acknowledges the hugely important role the NI Housing Executive delivers in addressing homelessness and delivering the Supporting People Programme”.
The document said: “Given increasing cost pressures and demand for services, for 2024-25 the department will provide a £4.8m (6.4%) increase in funding for the Supporting People Programme above the 2023-24 final budget position.
“This will help with continued viability of the programme. This will provide positive benefit for people across a number of groups, including older people and people with a disability including mental health and learning disabilities who would otherwise be disproportionately impacted by a flat budget allocation to the programme in 2024-25.”
However, it also said that “given the department’s heavily constrained financial position”, no “additional funding for homelessness can be provided at this time”.
In a joint statement, Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, and Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said: “We welcome the announcement made by the minister for communities that he intends to protect the Supporting People Programme through provision of an additional £4.8m in this financial year.
“The minister has rightly recognised that what he has described as a ‘fantastic’ and ‘invaluable’ programme needs investment if it is to continue to help people who need housing support to live independently.
“With that said, we know that even with this proposed increase, the value of the programme has not kept up with the pace of inflation.
“This announcement does not make up for many years of budgetary freezes.
“Even with this news, many providers will continue to struggle to make the sums add up.
“CRISPP [the Committee Representing Independent Supporting People Providers] will continue to call for the executive to prioritise investing in the Supporting People Programme through provision of at least inflationary increases in the years to come.”
Announcing the additional funding last week, Mr Lyons said there is “no doubt that all departments face a challenging set of circumstances following the Budget agreed by the executive in April”.
“For my department, this budget represents significant shortfalls of £115.8m on resource and £167.3m on capital against 2024-25 requirements. Tough decisions need to be taken if we are to protect core public service delivery,” he said.
He said the “vast majority” of the capital Budget will continue to be invested in social housing.
“However, the funding available will severely constrain the number of new starts possible this year,” Mr Lyons added.
The minister encouraged everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation.
The Northern Ireland Executive has been contacted for comment.
NIFHA, Homeless Connect, the Chartered Institute of Housing, and Housing Rights wrote to the first and deputy first ministers last week expressing deep concern that budget cuts to the DfC will mean funding is only available for 400 social housing starts in 2024-25.
It emerged last month that the number of households on Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list rose by nearly 5% in the space of a year.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories