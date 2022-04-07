Supporting tenants experiencing mental ill health should be a key activity for social landlords

We do this by bridging the gap between the resident and mental health service providers and we implement referral pathways where residents experiencing mental ill health can access support. We also complete risk assessment support plans and create awareness of mental health and well-being among residents.

Our vision is to provide a service which gets the right balance between promotion, prevention, support and treatment. We also believe in community-based solutions and encourage residents to support each other, their friends, families and workplaces.

Alongside this we’ll be creating a platform where our residents can have open talks through organised workshops. For example, we’re supporting a drop-in centre at an estate in Hertford where people with lived experience come and share their journey and also talk about other issues that concern them. A member of my team is always present to listen and capture transformational stories that help us shape services that suit them.

We also promote awareness of mental ill health and well-being to colleagues as part of a wider approach within Network Homes. Eight colleagues have been trained as mental health first aiders who can identify, understand and support others who may be experiencing mental ill health.

“One the key things we’ve learned is that we can’t work in silos – cross-working is essential”

The new service is starting to bear fruit and we’ve already managed to offer support in some challenging circumstances. One example includes a resident who had high rent arrears who had missed dozens of gas safety appointments and we’d issued a notice to quit.

It was subsequently established that they were suffering from mental ill health, and we were able to build trust and a relationship so we could support them. We’ve been able to carry out the gas safety checks, refer them to partner agencies and we’ve put a support plan in place for them.

But it’s still a learning process and one the key things we’ve learned is that we can’t work in silos – cross-working is essential. We’re still trying to establish set processes and progress can often be slow. Regular feedback is key, so all parties are aware of progress and it’s important to set boundaries for residents regarding what we’re able to do for them.

In the next few months, we’ll continue to embed the new service so that we can provide a proven, working process that makes a difference in residents’ lives. We’re looking to raise the profile of the service among our residents, our colleagues and contractors, and in the long run we’d like a seat at the table where decisions on mental health provision are being made.

We will always support residents and ensure that mental ill health doesn’t prevent anyone from having a good home to live in.

Christine Kiwanuka, mental health liaison team leader, Network Homes