Supporting tenants experiencing mental ill health should be a key activity for social landlords

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Christine Kiwanuka sets out how the mental health liaison team she leads plays a key role in tenancy sustainment
I’ve worked with people with mental ill health for over 17 years, and though it’s been a journey with twists and turns, it’s been a very fulfilling one. I’ve seen people recover and able to cope with their day-to-day activities.
For social landlords, ensuring they have people in their organisations with the right skills to respond to mental health issues with residents should be a key priority. This is something the proposed Charter for Social Housing Tenants in the government’s Social Housing White Paper is clear on.
“One of our main functions as a housing association is to ensure residents can sustain their tenancies. Mental ill health can put pressure on tenancy sustainment”
According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, people on lower incomes are two times more likely to experience anxiety and depression than the wider population, with 63% of mental health cases relating to economic and social instability.
In a survey carried out by NHS providers, nine out 10 NHS mental health trust chief executives said that increased deprivation, such as homelessness and poverty, has increased demand on mental health services.
One of our main functions of a housing association is to ensure residents can sustain their tenancies. Mental ill health can put pressure on tenancy sustainment, leading to a variety of issues such as rent arrears or anti-social behaviour. We want to do all we can to ensure people can have a good home to live in.
At Network Homes, we’ve always supported residents with mental ill health issues, with the bulk of this work being picked up by our neighbourhood officers, who already have a wide remit covering tenancy and other housing management tasks.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in mental health cases reported by various departments across Network Homes.
“We’re supporting a drop-in centre at an estate in Hertford where people with lived experience come and share their journey and also talk about other issues that concern them”
In response to this, and to provide a more targeted and tailored service, Network Homes established a new dedicated mental health liaison team in 2021, which I am proud to lead. We offer support to residents with multiple severe mental health issues who are at risk of losing their tenancy or subject to tenancy enforcement action.
We’ve adopted a person-centred, holistic approach, working collaboratively with other departments within Network Homes and relevant external agencies to increase independence, sustain tenancies and support residents in their recovery.
We do this by bridging the gap between the resident and mental health service providers and we implement referral pathways where residents experiencing mental ill health can access support. We also complete risk assessment support plans and create awareness of mental health and well-being among residents.
Our vision is to provide a service which gets the right balance between promotion, prevention, support and treatment. We also believe in community-based solutions and encourage residents to support each other, their friends, families and workplaces.
Alongside this we’ll be creating a platform where our residents can have open talks through organised workshops. For example, we’re supporting a drop-in centre at an estate in Hertford where people with lived experience come and share their journey and also talk about other issues that concern them. A member of my team is always present to listen and capture transformational stories that help us shape services that suit them.
We also promote awareness of mental ill health and well-being to colleagues as part of a wider approach within Network Homes. Eight colleagues have been trained as mental health first aiders who can identify, understand and support others who may be experiencing mental ill health.
“One the key things we’ve learned is that we can’t work in silos – cross-working is essential”
The new service is starting to bear fruit and we’ve already managed to offer support in some challenging circumstances. One example includes a resident who had high rent arrears who had missed dozens of gas safety appointments and we’d issued a notice to quit.
It was subsequently established that they were suffering from mental ill health, and we were able to build trust and a relationship so we could support them. We’ve been able to carry out the gas safety checks, refer them to partner agencies and we’ve put a support plan in place for them.
But it’s still a learning process and one the key things we’ve learned is that we can’t work in silos – cross-working is essential. We’re still trying to establish set processes and progress can often be slow. Regular feedback is key, so all parties are aware of progress and it’s important to set boundaries for residents regarding what we’re able to do for them.
In the next few months, we’ll continue to embed the new service so that we can provide a proven, working process that makes a difference in residents’ lives. We’re looking to raise the profile of the service among our residents, our colleagues and contractors, and in the long run we’d like a seat at the table where decisions on mental health provision are being made.
We will always support residents and ensure that mental ill health doesn’t prevent anyone from having a good home to live in.
Christine Kiwanuka, mental health liaison team leader, Network Homes
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Housing 2022, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference, returns on 28-30 June at Manchester Central.
With the government’s landmark social care white paper placing a greater emphasis on housing, we’ve introduced the specialist housing stream at Housing 2022. This will explore how to urgently boost the supply and quality of housing and services for older and disabled people and all groups of people with specialist needs.
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