For the six months to 30 September this year, the Leeds-based landlord reported a £6m rise in operating surplus to £20.2m and a more than £5m rise in pre-tax surplus to £11.3m.

The 19,000-home landlord also revealed that it had “worked hard to reduce the number of empty homes and these are now at their lowest level since before the pandemic”.

Its development programme delivered 273 new homes during the first six months of this financial year.

The landlord admitted that it “had to flex our development programme to reflect economic reality”, but said it believes it is on track to achieve its overall target of 8,000 new homes by 2035.

Yorkshire Housing reported strong sales in shared ownership, with 123 first tranche sales, compared to 114 last year.