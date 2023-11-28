Surplus at Midlands landlord down slightly amid warning maintenance spend will have ‘adverse impact’ in future

The association issued the warning as part of its latest trading update provided to the London Stock Exchange.

The landlord said the slight decline in its net surplus for the first six months up to the end of September aligned with its business plan for this stage in the financial year.

The association told the stock market: “Increased expenditure in relation to responsive, void and planned maintenance is forecast to have an adverse impact on the surplus and key performance metrics in the second half of the financial year.”