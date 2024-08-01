Surplus at Platform drops by more than £43m due to one-off costs including pension scheme exit

Platform has reported a drop in its net surplus after tax, from £85m to £41.4m in the current financial year #UKhousing

The 50,000-home landlord said: “In the year, we successfully delivered the next step of our long-term pensions de-risking strategy and closed Platform’s membership of all four Local Government Pension Schemes, transferring a number of colleagues over to our in-house defined contribution pension scheme.”

These included an £18m accounting charge for exiting a number of defined benefit pension schemes, loan breakage credits, one-off maintenance backlog costs and changes to accounting provisions.

The Midlands-based housing association revealed there were a number of one-off costs in the year ending on 31 March 2024.

The charge of £18m is largely balanced against actuarial gains of £15m, which is taken through reserves.

In her foreword to the accounts, Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, said: “At the start of this year, we undertook a mid-term review of our 2021-26 corporate strategy.

“The outcomes were ones of simplification of priorities and an ongoing commitment to all key delivery areas, and our mission is one of investing for the future of the organisation and our communities.”

Including the maintenance backlog costs, the landlord’s spending on existing homes was up over 60%, to £39.4m. Investment in new homes was up 25%, to £313.2m.

In May, the landlord revealed that it had achieved the highest number of starts it had ever recorded in a single financial year, with starts on 1,534 homes for 2023-24, and 1,202 completions.

These positive development figures come at a difficult time for the sector. It is struggling to sustain development pipelines, as landlords balance other financial commitments and face pressure to improve and maintain existing stock.