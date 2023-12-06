Surplus dips at Platform as spending on existing homes increases 50%

The 48,000-home association invested £14.1m in the six months to the end of September, compared with £9.4m in the same period last year.

Platform said the hike was due to “component replacements, materials cost inflation and energy efficiency works”. This jump in spending mirrors that seen in its last full year.

In addition, the association said it is delivering energy improvements to around 1,000 homes as part of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Platform is among many major landlords stepping up their decarbonisation efforts as the sector aims to meet a deadline of 2030 for all homes to at least have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C.