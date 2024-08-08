Surplus drops £37m at Southern due to project delays and rising costs

Its annual surplus before fair value movements was just £3m for 2023-24, compared with £40m the previous year, which it said was “below expectations”.

A reduction in investment property fair value triggered by “different assumptions and changes in yields” led to an overall loss before tax of £28m, according to its results for the year that ended on 31 March 2024.

“Despite these results we have significant headroom against banking covenants, with modest gearing, low financing risk and strong liquidity,” Southern said.