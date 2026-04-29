Surplus up at Clarion but turnover and sales income take hit amid ‘challenging market conditions’

In an unaudited trading update covering the year to 31 March 2026, the large London landlord reported a 4% reduction in turnover to £1.05bn, which it said reflected lower development sales.

This was offset by higher rental income and a stronger disposal surplus, which resulted in a net surplus before tax of £134m, up 76% from 2024-25.

Clarion completed 1,460 new homes in 2025-26, down 16% on the previous year, and 80% were for affordable tenures.