Survey by Clarion shows six in 10 residents only have enough for essentials

Residents who do not have green space report far lower levels of satisfaction – 71% compared with 89% among those who do have green space. More than a fifth (22%) of residents without green space said they “do not belong”, compared with 11% of those who have green space.

Those who are of working age and in work report 90% feeling of belonging, compared with working-age residents who are not working, at 80%.

Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, told Inside Housing: “One of the primary services that we provide through futures is support for our residents and people who live in our local communities to get back to work.

“But unlike, say, the job centre, they’re not mandated to come to a housing association to get support. We have to engage them, we have to gain their trust, and they have to want to work with us.”

The findings on employment are among the most stark in the report. There has been a rise in the number of residents not in employment, particularly those out of work due to disability or long-term health conditions, which is now at 18%, compared with 14% in 2019.

This category has risen both among older people – up to 37% of those aged between 55 and 64 – as well as among the youngest age category. Almost one in 10 (9%) of those aged between 18 and 24 are out of work for health reasons, up from 5% last year.

This has a huge knock-on impact on well-being, as well as finances. A quarter of working-age residents who are not in work said they always or often feel lonely, compared with just 7% of those in work. Similarly, 24% of residents with a disability said they feel lonely, compared with 8% who do not.

This population of tenants with disabilities is fast growing – now 44% of residents, up from 35% in 2019, and growing among both older and younger populations. Among residents who consider themselves to have a disability, one in four (24%) said their homes do not meet their accessibility needs.

“It’s a can opener, so now we’ve got to do some deeper research,” Ms Reynolds said.

“So we’re going back to customers that have said they’ve got a disability and are willing to talk to us more, to understand what can we do to improve access to services, what can we support, or do we need to advocate statutory services.”

Earlier this week, Clarion revealed plans for 60 well-being spaces as part of a new partnership with a charity.