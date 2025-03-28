Procurement reforms: Weeks before new laws came into effect only 14% of organisations felt ‘fully prepared’, according to survey by @insidehousing and YPO #UKhousing

Sweeping changes to public procurement came into effect last month. Yet a survey by @insidehousing and YPO suggests the sector is not yet up to speed #UKhousing

The findings of the survey, which was carried out in partnership with public sector procurement specialist YPO, are concerning because everyone involved in UK public sector procurement over certain thresholds will need to comply with the regulations. This includes housing associations and local councils, and the businesses that supply them with goods or services.

The act has been in the making since 2020 and was originally due to come into force in October 2024. However, it was pushed back to allow the government time to publish a revised National Procurement Policy Statement . Given its lengthy journey, public sector organisations should have been well prepared. Yet a recent survey by Inside Housing suggests that in the run-up to the go-live date, this is far from the case, with some social housing providers unaware of what the changes would mean for them.

A radical shake-up of the UK’s public procurement laws finally came into force last month. The Procurement Act 2023, which came into effect on 24 February, introduces fundamental changes to the way that public bodies buy goods and services. Its aim is to make the process simpler, more flexible, more transparent and more inclusive.

As Michelle Walker, head of procurement services at YPO, says, every supplier she works with will be impacted by the reforms. “How much of a product they supply to us is irrelevant – we still have to follow all the rules and regulations contained within the act, and suppliers will need to respond.”

According to the Cabinet Office, the reforms will “improve and streamline the way procurement is done and benefit prospective suppliers of all sizes, particularly small businesses, start-ups and social enterprises”.

These include significant changes, from simplifying the tendering process with a central digital platform to making commercial frameworks more open. There will also be greater oversight, with the establishment of a Procurement Review Unit, strengthened provisions for prompt payment and mandatory feedback for suppliers on public contracts.

Significant penalties are available to aggrieved suppliers through litigation and the act has come into effect with no grace period. There are also increased transparency obligations for contracting authorities when it comes to reporting on sub-threshold spend.

Limited understanding

The survey was carried out in December 2024 and January 2025. Of the 113 organisations that took part, 47% were housing associations, followed by local authorities and combined authorities (13%), and government, agencies and public bodies (7%).

Procurement reform figured on most organisations’ agendas, with 39% of respondents discussing the subject “frequently”, and 42% discussing it “sometimes”. More than a third (35%) said they were “fully aware of the act and fully engaged with responding to it”.

However, more worryingly, 38% noted that they only had “some awareness” of the act and the changes it would introduce, and were still “preparing processes and systems to respond to it”. A further 12% admitted to having “a limited understanding” of the act; 8% were yet to do any meaningful work to understand the implications it would have; and 5% didn’t know.

Ultimately, only 14% of respondents said they felt “fully prepared” for procurement reform at the time of the survey. More than half (57%) said they were “partially prepared”, and 20% were “not prepared”.

The survey asked respondents how they were responding to the reforms and whether the act would place additional pressure on staff. In the main, response to the reforms was either being driven by in-house staff in dedicated procurement roles (49%), or in addition to their normal roles (18%). Many respondents (34%) were concerned about the extra administrative burden the act would place on them, with one describing these as “meaningful but not necessarily a positive”.