Survey finds more could be done to communicate the Building Safety Bill to residents

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The government’s Social Housing White Paper last November placed renewed emphasis on building safety and pledged to ensure “all homes are safe to live in”, with resident voice at the heart of this transformation.

It is a message landlords heard loud and clear. Many tried to improve their communication around critical building safety works at the same time as navigating the barriers presented by COVID-19, to ensure resident engagement continued during the pandemic.

But an exclusive survey conducted by Inside Housing, in partnership with Aico, has shown that there is still much to be done before this transformation is complete.

For the first time, Inside Housing has polled both landlords and residents to understand whether communication changes implemented by organisations were actually felt among tenants, including the extent

to which residents felt safe in their homes and how well they understood critical building safety issues.

A total of 256 people took part: 86% were landlords, the bulk of which were housing associations (72%). The majority of residents taking part in the survey live in housing association homes (77%), and 14% live in local authority homes.